First Nation chief encouraged by step toward designated Mi’kmaq Halifax council seat

The chief of Millbrook First Nation says he’s encouraged by Halifax taking the first step toward creating a designated Mi’kmaq seat on its regional council.

Bob Gloade says the inclusion of a Mi’kmaq representative would improve the council’s understanding of the needs and perspective of Mi’kmaq Haligonians.

Halifax Regional Municipality’s executive standing committee on Monday recommended that council vote on a proposal to ask the provincial government for a change to its charter to allow for a new designated seat.

Gloade says this is a positive step that will help strengthen the relationship between the municipality and the Mi’kmaq communities living within the municipal boundaries.

Acadia, Sipekne’katik and Millbrook First Nations all have reserve lands in the Halifax region.

While Millbrook First Nation’s band office and largest reserve community is in the town of Truro, it also has land in parts of the sprawling Halifax Regional Municipality and has plans for development in the Shannon Park neighbourhood of Dartmouth.

Gloade says Halifax “holds historic and economic significance for our Indigenous communities.”

“This is a positive step forward in the ongoing journey of reconciliation,” he added in a statement Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.