Evacuated to luxury resort, Israeli massacre survivors await news of missing

EIN BOKEK, Israel — If there is such a thing as a five-star refugee camp, the David Dead Sea Resort and Spa may be it. The luxury hotel on the shore of Israel’s salt lake has a sprawling pool surrounded by deck chairs, sun umbrellas and palm trees. But for the past two weeks, its “prestigious selection of modern rooms and suites” has been taken over by 900 evacuees from Be’eri. The kibbutz was the worst hit of them all on Oct. 7. Hamas killed about 100 of the 1,200 residents and took at least six hostages. With their homes burned and bullet-ridden, and their family and friends dead, the survivors were ordered to leave. View image in full screen An Israeli soldier evacuates residents of Be’eri on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel Defence Force The Israeli government moved them to this resort and told them they may have to stay for three months. About 900 are now at the hotel. In the lobby, kids ride bikes and kick soccer balls. There are dogs and baby strollers, crutches, wheelchairs and tears. A table with candles honours the dead. “It’s a refugee camp with fancy rooms,” said Iftah Celniker, the community manager of Be’eri, established in 1946, two years before the state of Israel was founded. Hotels across the country have similarly been co-opted to house Israelis evacuated from towns around Gaza, as well as near the Lebanon border. Advertisement Displacement has its practical challenges, especially with so many kids. Be’eri residents have opened a kindergarten and are setting up a school system. View image in full screen Nir Shani, a physical therapist from Kibbutz Be’eri, at the Dead Sea hotel where he is sheltering with five family members, waiting for word on his missing son. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo). But they are also coping with the trauma of what they went through. The community has held about 11 funerals a day since the attack. The families of the missing, meanwhile, are waiting to find out if their loved ones were abducted by Hamas or are among the bodies yet to be identified.

‘We need the world’s help’ On the patio outside the hotel, teens sat together in a circle of chairs, while a toddler rode her bike in a circle and residents walked the dog that evacuated with them. Nir Shani said his son Amit, a 16-year-old who loved to surf in nearby Ashkelon, was in the safe room at his mother’s house when Hamas broke in. They bound Amit’s hands and took him away in a car, along with the father of the family next door, and his daughter’s boyfriend, age 17. The three Israelis were last seen being shoved into a car that drove off. “The army said they have indications that he is kidnapped in Gaza,” Shani said. “We need the world’s help.” View image in full screen Amit Shani, 16, a surfer, was abducted from Be’eri, Israel, by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Handout Shani, who was born in Be’eri, said he was not surprised by the cruelty of Hamas. What shocked him, though, were the failures of the Israeli military. “The army took hours and hours to respond and engage,” Shani said. “That was really disappointing because we always thought we were protected.” He said he had always reassured his daughter Be’eri was safe because the Gaza border four kilometres away was well-defended. “And that wasn’t the case,” he said. After 10 hours in a shelter, breathing through a pillowcase because of the smoke, Shani was rescued by the army and taken to the Dead Sea. “It’s a good hotel,” he said. Being together was also a benefit because everyone was supporting each other, he said. “We are refugees, but we don’t live in a tent.” View image in full screen Girl on a bike outside a lounge at the David Dead Sea Resort on Oct. 25. Stewart Bell/Global News The resort is part daycare, part infirmary. On a leather couch in the lobby, Eitam Messika was taking a break from his crutches. The 15-year-old said Hamas set fire to his house, and the smoke got so bad the family had to jump out the second-floor window. He landed badly and broke his foot. His father dragged him to a neighbour’s home until the army came that night. Advertisement “It’s hard to believe,” he said. Not only Israelis died. Two Filipinos and a Sri Lankan employed in Be’eri were killed, said Leah Pimental, a caregiver also from the Philippines. “They shot them,” she said.