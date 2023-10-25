Héma-Québec adding new virtual experience to boost number of blood donors

Quebec’s official blood bank, Héma-Québec, is adding a new tool to try and persuade more people to donate blood.

A virtual reality experience using a headset and handheld devices will be offered to people who want to learn more about what’s involved in donating blood.

The new devices will be available at two of Héma-Québec’s blood donor centres, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Sainte-Foy, as part of a pilot project. People can try the interactive virtual reality experience if they want to learn more or have questions about the experience.

Héma-Québec plans to add more devices at other clinics as well as at promotional donor drives, such as in shopping malls and community centres.

Only three per cent of Quebecers donate blood, according to Héma-Québec, and officials are hoping this latest effort will boost that number.

Story continues below advertisement

”Three per cent is not a lot and we would like to, of course, have a higher percentage of the population who can give blood. So it’s another tool and we hope it’s going to be appreciated by the public,” Patrice Lavoie, Héma-Québec’s spokesperson, told Global News.

The new devices are costing the blood donor bank about $50,000.