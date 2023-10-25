Winnipeg cop charged in connection with April collision

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have charged one of their own after Manitoba’s police watchdog found an officer failed to use a cruiser’s emergency siren, resulting in an accident and injury.

In April, the Independent Investigation Unit launched a probe into an April 16 incident involving a police car and a civilian vehicle. At the time, few details were released about the collision, which sent two officers and one civilian to hospital.

Further digging by the IIU resulted in charges to Const. Landan Ramage for failing to use a siren and failure to drive with due regard to safety under the Highway Traffic Act, according to a Wednesday news release.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Donald Street and Notre Dame Avenue around 6 p.m. in April and police notified the IIU of the accident two days later.

The civilian suffered a broken rib and two officers were examined and cleared by hospital staff.

No other details were available.