Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cop charged in connection with April collision

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 12:24 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block. Jordan Pearn/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police have charged one of their own after Manitoba’s police watchdog found an officer failed to use a cruiser’s emergency siren, resulting in an accident and injury.

In April, the Independent Investigation Unit launched a probe into an April 16 incident involving a police car and a civilian vehicle. At the time, few details were released about the collision, which sent two officers and one civilian to hospital.

Further digging by the IIU resulted in charges to Const. Landan Ramage for failing to use a siren and failure to drive with due regard to safety under the Highway Traffic Act, according to a Wednesday news release.

The two-car crash happened at the intersection of Donald Street and Notre Dame Avenue around 6 p.m. in April and police notified the IIU of the accident two days later.

The civilian suffered a broken rib and two officers were examined and cleared by hospital staff.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

No other details were available.

Click to play video: 'Off-duty RCMP officer accused of uttering threats, racial comments at Winnipeg family: IIU'
Off-duty RCMP officer accused of uttering threats, racial comments at Winnipeg family: IIU
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices