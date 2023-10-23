Vehicle fire spreads to 2 homes in Kitchener, causes $1 million in damage

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle fire in Kitchener late Friday spread to two homes, leaving behind $1 million in damage, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the blaze was reported on Elmsdale Drive in Laurentian Hills at around 11:35 p.m.

Emergency personnel found that the fire had spread from a vehicle to two homes. The blaze was extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.

The fire forced the evacuation of three homes but no injuries were reported to police as a result of the blaze.

Police say the fire was deemed to be accidental.

The blaze caused road closures for several hours.