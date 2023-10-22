Members of Saskatchewan family hospitalized following deadly crash in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead and six others injured following an accident in the Albertan county of Newell, according to RCMP.

On Friday, a collision between a pick-up truck and a sedan left all three occupants of the sedan dead at the scene, a 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were residents of Medicine Hat and a 33-year-old man who lived in Redcliff.

The six occupants of the pickup truck were treated for “varying degrees of injuries, none of which were life-threatening,” RCMP said.

Among the injured passengers of the truck are residents of Torquay, Saskatchewan, Taylor and fiancé Debra Mavin and four of their children.

Debra suffered a broken collarbone and three of her children suffered soft tissue damage, while Taylor and their 12 year old son suffered severe, though non-life-threatening injuries and are currently hospitalized in Alberta.

RCMP said their preliminary investigation led them to believe the sedan was travelling at “speeds exceeding the legal limit” when it crossed the meridian and collided with the truck.

With files from Destiny Meilleur.