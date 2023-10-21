Menu

Canada

Regina police investigating accident causing death of cyclist

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 21, 2023 5:09 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
An 16 year old Regina male has been charged with robbery. File / Global News
Regina police are investigating an accident, following the death of a cyclist on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 9:30am on Oct. 21, a patrolling officer discovered a male victim lying on the road in the area of 6th Ave and Angus Street. The victim succumbed to his injuries while in hospital a short while later.

The driver of the truck believed to have struck the cyclist remained on the scene.

East and Westbound traffic was blocked off for some time, but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or 1-800-222-8477.

 

