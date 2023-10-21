Regina police investigating accident causing death of cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating an accident, following the death of a cyclist on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 9:30am on Oct. 21, a patrolling officer discovered a male victim lying on the road in the area of 6th Ave and Angus Street. The victim succumbed to his injuries while in hospital a short while later.

The driver of the truck believed to have struck the cyclist remained on the scene.

East and Westbound traffic was blocked off for some time, but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or 1-800-222-8477.