Junior hockey: Rockets edge Americans, Warriors defeat Vipers

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

Kelowna 4, Tri-City 3 (SO)

At Kennewick, Wash., Andrew Cristall scored the game-winning goal for Kelowna as the Rockets edged the Tri-City Americans on Friday night.

The game went into a shootout as Kelowna fumbled a 3-1 lead in the third period, with the Americans scoring twice in a four-minute span in the later stages of the frame to force overtime.

The extra period was scoreless, and in the shootout, the Rockets went 2-for-3, with Tij Iginla scoring on Kelowna’s second shot and Cristall netting the winner.

Rockets goalie Jari Kykkanen stopped two of three Tri-City shooters in posting the win, with his teammates streaming off the bench in celebration after he turned aside the Americans’ final shooter. He finished with 22 saves on 25 shots.

Iginla also scored in regulation time for Kelowna (5-4-1-0), as did Michael Cicek and Jackson Gillespie. The Rockets led 2-1 after 40 minutes following a scoreless first, with Iginla making it 3-1 at 4:53.

Parker Bell plus Lukas Dragicevic, at 11:06 of the third, and Jordan Gavin, at 16:15, replied for Tri-City (5-3-0-1). Lukas Matecha made 33 saves on 36 shots.

Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Tri-City was 2-for-4.

The Rockets are back in action Saturday night as they host the struggling Vancouver Giants (2-4-1-0) to close out their weekend. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

The Giants were blanked 4-0 in Wenatchee (4-6-1-0) on Friday night. They host Spokane (4-3-1-0) on Sunday afternoon.

Friday’s results

Seattle 3, Calgary 2 (OT)

Everett 2, Brandon 1 (OT)

Medicine Hat 4, Kamloops 0

Lethbridge 4, Red Deer 1

Prince Albert 6, Regina 4

Victoria 5, Spokane 4

Wenatchee 4, Vancouver 0

Saturday’s games

Portland at Everett

Vancouver at Kelowna

Moose Jaw at Prince Albert

Kamloops at Prince George

Saskatoon at Red Deer

Spokane at Victoria

Brandon at Wenatchee

Sunday’s games

Lethbridge at Calgary

Seattle at Edmonton

Medicine Hat at Prince George

Regina at Swift Current

Everett at Tri-City

Spokane at Vancouver

West Kelowna 4, Vernon 1

At Vernon, the Warriors opened and closed the scoring in a decisive win over the Vipers on Friday night.

Felix Caron, with a hat trick, and Callum Hughes scored for West Kelowna (7-2-1-0-0), which led 1-0 after the first and second periods and outshot Vernon 32-16.

Caron made it 2-0 at 2:35 of the third, then netted his second of the night at 12:04 to make it 3-1. At 17:52, he put the game out of reach with an empty-net insurance marker.

Luke Buss, who made it 2-1 at 5:55 of the third, replied for Vernon (7-2-0-0-0). The Vipers managed just two shots on net in the first.

Rorke Applebee made 15 saves for the Warriors, with Ethan David stopping 28 shots for the Vipers.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play at 0-for-2.

With the win, West Kelowna vaulted into first place in Interior Division standings. The Warriors have 15 points, one more than Vernon and Penticton (6-1-1-1-0), who both have 14 points.

The Vees were idle on Friday.

Salmon Arm 4, Prince George 3 (OT)

At Prince George, J.J. Monteiro scored the game-winning goal, at 2:48 of overtime, as the Silverbacks edged the Spruce Kings on Friday night.

Ryan Gillespie, Tyl Paisley and Reid Varkonyi scored in regulation time for Salmon Arm (5-3-0-0-0), which led 3-2 after the first period following a 2-2 tie after 20 minutes.

Kilian McGregor-Bennett, J.R. Perdion and Jared Langdon replied for Prince George (1-3-3-0-0).

Eli Pulver stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Silverbacks, with Marcus Ouellet turning aside 29 of 33 shots for the Spruce Kings.

Salmon Arm was 0-for-3 on the power play while Prince George was 1-for-4.

Friday’s results

Cranbrook 3, Trail 2

Surrey 3, Chilliwack 1

Coquitlam 3, Powell River 2

Alberni Valley 4, Nanaimo 3

Langley 3, Merritt 2 (SO)

Saturday’s games

Merritt at Penticton

Salmon Arm at Prince George

Victoria at Alberni Valley

Cranbrook at Trail

Powell River at Langley

Sunday’s game

Cowichan Valley at Chilliwack

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Friday’s results

Grand Forks 4, Columbia Valley 2

Revelstoke 3, Kelowna 1

Princeton 6, Nelson 2

Sicamous 4, 100 Mile House 3

Kamloops 6, Fernie 2

Beaver Valley 8, Spokane 0

Creston Valley 5, Summerland 3

Saturday’s games

Summerland at Columbia Valley

Grand Forks at Golden

Nelson at Osoyoos

Fernie at 100 Mile House

Sicamous at Kamloops

Kelowna at Revelstoke

Castlegar at Beaver Valley

Princeton at North Okanagan

Kimberley at Creston Valley

Sunday’s games

Summerland at Golden

Castlegar at Spokane

Fernie at Chase