Does Hamas represent Palestinians?

RAMALLAH — The protesters who surged around Ramallah’s Al-Manara Square on Friday repeated a call-and-response chant. “Who is protecting us?” “Qassam!” came the reply. The Al-Qassam Brigades is the military wing of Hamas, the armed group responsible for the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that left 1,400 dead. The depth of support for Hamas among the five million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza is hard to measure, but two weeks after it carried out the worst attack on Israel in a half-century, Hamas seems to enjoy sympathy at least. View image in full screen Palestinian protesters chant anti-Israel slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). Friday’s demonstration was a show of support for the people of Gaza, but it was notable for the presence of Hamas symbols. Alongside the Palestinian national flag and the flag of the secular Fatah movement, which recognizes Israel and favors negotiations, was the banner of Hamas, the Islamist group that wants to destroy Israel. A few protesters wore green Hamas headbands. Others were caped in the group’s flag, including a boy carried on his father’s shoulders. Even though Fatah controls the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, some Palestinians said it had failed to deliver a solution to the conflict with Israel, leaving Hamas as the only option. U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have said, “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people,” but Palestinians interviewed by Global News said they had it wrong. Advertisement “I think that Hamas does represent Palestinians because Hamas at the end of the day is a Palestinian group,” said Dalia Abu Chamsiyeh, a Ramallah lawyer.

‘Resistance’ Abu Chamsiyeh was born in Toronto, but her parents wanted her to grow up in her Palestinian culture. More than a decade ago, they moved the family to Ramallah, the largest city in the West Bank and the political centre. Unlike Gaza, which Israel abandoned in 2005, the West Bank remains an occupied territory, with a patchwork of settlements guarded by Israeli troops. For Abu Chamsiyeh, a 23-year-old law intern, life in the West Bank means stopping at checkpoints, carrying a permit and geographic confinement. Attacks from Israeli settlers have encroached into the territory, and Israel Defence Force arrests and raids keep Palestinians on edge and resentful. “It’s so hard, everything is so hard,” she said. “We want to swim, we want to live, we want to dance … and be able to live a normal life.” “But under occupation, it’s very hard,” she said. “We are all in a prison, we’re under apartheid, we’re under occupation.” View image in full screen Paramedics evacuate an injured protester during clashes with the Israeli border police following a demonstration in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser). Military activity has increased in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack, with more than 500 arrests, most of them “operatives of Hamas,” according to the Israel Defense Force. The United Nations said 75 Palestinians had been killed. Israel conducted a rare airstrike in the territory this week, targeting what it said was an “armed terrorist squad” near Nur Shams. The attack raised concerns about escalating violence in the territory. At the same time, though, the world is focused on Gaza. Although the West Bank is separated from Gaza, Abu Chamsiyeh said Palestinians were one family, and she was heartbroken by the plight of what she called an “open prison” under Israeli siege. “Oct. 7 was a day that we were resisting. They were just defending themselves,” she said of the Hamas gunmen who carried out the deadly incursion. View image in full screen Seized dashcam video shows Hamas gunmen killing Israeli youths at a music festival on Oct. 7, 2023 and taking hostages. South First Responders Abu Chamsiyeh would not discuss details of the attack, which also killed five Canadians. Two Canadians are also missing and possibly among 200 prisoners held in Gaza. When presented with the view of Trudeau and other Western leaders that Hamas was a terrorist group and Israel had the right to defend itself, she pushed back. “If the Western countries or the world is saying that Israel has the right to defend itself, then they should educate themselves enough to know that everything that happened was us defending ourselves as well,” she said. She said Hamas was “fighting for their people and their land,” a cause that has been fuming for almost eight decades. “So Hamas is a resistance group,” she said. “Of course, it represents Palestine. It represents all of us. It represents how we are going to live.”