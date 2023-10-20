Menu

Canada

Guelph food bank extends Thanksgiving food drive

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 20, 2023 5:56 pm
Stand inside Zehrs on Eramosa Rd. holding paper bag for Guelph Thanksgiving Food Drive. View image in full screen
Stand inside Zehrs on Eramosa Rd. holding paper bag for Guelph Thanksgiving Food Drive. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The Guelph Food Bank is extending the deadline of its Thanksgiving Food Drive.

It was to have ended on Sunday but organizers decided to continue past that date.

They did not say when the campaign will now end, but they did mention that they have only reached half of their goal of 90,000 pounds of food.

Part of the reason for the shortfall was due to a delay in the start of their food drive.

30,000 paper bags were to have been distributed through the local newspaper on Sept 22. But a decision by owners Metroland to cease their print publication meant that the bags were stuck at a warehouse in Toronto.

Organizers managed to work out an agreement with the local grocery chains to have the bags distributed at their stores.

Another arrangement saw bags distributed to students at Upper Grand District School Board and Wellington Catholic District School Board.

 

