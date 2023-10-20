Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. weather: 8 daily records set under Interior ridge of high pressure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: October 19, 2023'
Global Okanagan Weather: October 19, 2023
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for Oct. 19, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a record-setting day, weather-wise, for some communities in B.C.’s Interior on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure brought record warmth to several areas.

The community of Lillooet reached 25.2 C, eclipsing the town’s previous daily high of 23.3 C, which was set in 1940.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct.19'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct.19

Notably, Lillooet was the nation’s hot spot on Thursday, with Kamloops right behind at 25.1 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Below are the communities that broke daily highs.

Cache Creek

  • Tied record of 24.8 C set in 2014

Clinton

  • New record: 20.7 C
  • Old record: 18.3 C, set in 2014

Cranbrook

  • New record: 24.0 C
  • Old record: 21.1 C, set in 1940

Kamloops

  • New record: 25.1 C
  • Old record: 25.0 C, set in 1940
Trending Now

Lillooet

  • New record: 25.2 C
  • Old record: 23.3 C, set in 1940

Lytton

  • New record: 22.7 C
  • Old record: 21.8 C, set in 1978

Sparwood

  • New record: 21.1 C
  • Old record: 20.6 C, set in 1974

Williams Lake

  • New record: 19.9 C
  • Old record: 19.4 C, set in 2014
Click to play video: 'Friday forecast: Oct. 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook'
Friday forecast: Oct. 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices