B.C. weather: 8 daily records set under Interior ridge of high pressure

It was a record-setting day, weather-wise, for some communities in B.C.’s Interior on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure brought record warmth to several areas.

The community of Lillooet reached 25.2 C, eclipsing the town’s previous daily high of 23.3 C, which was set in 1940.

Notably, Lillooet was the nation’s hot spot on Thursday, with Kamloops right behind at 25.1 C.

Below are the communities that broke daily highs.

Cache Creek

Tied record of 24.8 C set in 2014

Clinton

New record: 20.7 C

Old record: 18.3 C, set in 2014

Cranbrook

New record: 24.0 C

Old record: 21.1 C, set in 1940

Kamloops

New record: 25.1 C

Old record: 25.0 C, set in 1940

Lillooet

New record: 25.2 C

Old record: 23.3 C, set in 1940

Lytton

New record: 22.7 C

Old record: 21.8 C, set in 1978

Sparwood

New record: 21.1 C

Old record: 20.6 C, set in 1974

Williams Lake

New record: 19.9 C

Old record: 19.4 C, set in 2014