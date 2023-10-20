Halifax outreach navigator shares desperation to get people out of tents

As winter approaches, Halifax’s outreach navigator, Lucas Goltz, is sharing small wins when it comes to getting those experiencing homelessness a roof over their heads.

Goltz started the job in late July after moving across the country from Victoria. He describes his role as “a social worker with boots on the ground,” there to help people who are experiencing homelessness or are precariously housed.

Lately, he says his job has mostly been supporting the people sleeping rough at the Victoria Park and Grand Parade encampments.

“I just meet people where they’re at and a lot of times it’s just me helping them, maybe with a tent, some kind of camping supplies, but also food security is a big thing right now,” Goltz says. “So giving them some gift cards, giving them some food, getting them some water, so they can survive the day.”

Katherine Cleroux, 50, is a resident of the Victoria Park encampment. She has been unhoused since July. She says Goltz has been a guide to her and her newfound community.

“We’re building a village is what’s happening here. It’s learning how to distribute and govern ourselves and Lucas has been so helpful,” she says. “He’s got such a big heart, he really does.”

View image in full screen Katherine Cleroux, 50, is a resident of the Victoria Park encampment. Ella MacDonald/Global News

Goltz says one of the most frustrating parts of his job these days has been getting people housed.

This week, he has been able to find housing for three people. Although this seems minimal, he says, for them, it’s quite big. It’s the small wins that Goltz says keep him going, because they’re not always there.

“I wish I could say it’s three people a week, if not more, but unfortunately it’s not right now,” he says. “Even the housing situations that I’m putting them into aren’t the best.”

View image in full screen As winter approaches, there is concern about the growing number of people sleeping rough in Halifax. Ella MacDonald/Global News

According to Goltz, people have a lot of desperation to get out of their tents before winter, since most of their camping gear is only suitable for warm weather.

“Right now our shelters are full, most of our housing options are full, and so for some of these people, any of the tents, sleeping bags they currently have are mostly summer equipment, and so they’ll need to be replaced,” he says.

As one of the first residents at Victoria Park to get a winter tent, Cleroux says she is grateful.

“We get so many beautiful donations from so many people in Halifax — food and blankets and sleeping bags and clothes,” she says. “Honestly, being here has made me realize there’s a lot of good people left. I lost that hope before I came here.”

Although Goltz says he has a budget to buy some equipment, Victoria Park has also seen donations from the people who live in the buildings looking down on the encampment.

He says he’s seen people showing up with a bunch of food and checking in to see how they’re doing.

“(They’re) just showing that Maritime spirit — saying we’re all family in this, how can we support and love you guys.”

Goltz says although he sees the city making efforts, he is mostly encouraged by the work of his fellow outreach workers.

“Like any mountain climb, I suppose, it’s just one step at a time,” Goltz says. “And sometimes it’s one step forward, two steps back.”