B.C. Ozempic supply strained but more on the way: doctor

Send this page to someone via email

The supply of Ozempic, a medication used to treat diabetes, has been strained of late in B.C.

Many people who rely on the drug say have had to go on waitlists to receive their doses.

“We do need this for our health in order to get the diabetes under control and to be healthy. This is a disease,” Lisa Brunt, who lives with diabetes, told Global News.

“I just tried to refill it this week, and they had to put me on a waitlist.”

The drug has become popular in recent months as a weight-loss treatment, which could be a factor in the apparent shortage across the province.

0:57 Ozempic linked to stomach paralysis, other gastrointestinal issues: UBC study

The scarcity is leading to discussions about who should have access to Ozempic.

Story continues below advertisement

“The amount of weight bias that exists … you and I both know if there was a drug that treated both (Multiple sclerosis) and Rheumatoid arthritis, I don’t think we’d be fighting (about who gets) to use it.” said Dr. Ali Zentner, director of Revolution Medical, a Vancouver-based clinic that promotes health and treatment for obesity and metabolic disease.

Another doctor with BCDiabetes blames the drug’s manufacturer for the shortage.

“I think ultimately the shortage is a miscalculation by the manufacturer. Its supply couldn’t keep up with demand,” BCDiabetes medical director Dr. Tom Elliot said.

Pharmacies around Vancouver told Global News they are being inundated with requests for Ozempic. But the good news is the shortfall might be over soon.

“We have Ozempic arriving routinely this week. We’re starting to see it back in pharmacies, we’re seeing patients get called in that are on the waiting list,” Elliot said.

“It’s moving through.”