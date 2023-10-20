London, Ont. man charged with arson after downtown fire: police

A London, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a fire early yesterday morning in the downtown core.
Police say that at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to a fire inside a building in the 200-block of Dundas Street.
A small fire was located in the entryway of the building and extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated at approximately $500.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage obtained from the building, which confirmed the identity of the suspect responsible for the fire.
As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old London man has been charged with the following;
- Break enter and commit; and,
- Arson with disregard for human life.
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.
