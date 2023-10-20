Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged with arson after downtown fire: police

By Ben Harrietha Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 4:45 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File Photo. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A London, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with a fire early yesterday morning in the downtown core.

Police say that at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to a fire inside a building in the 200-block of Dundas Street.

A small fire was located in the entryway of the building and extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at approximately $500.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage obtained from the building, which confirmed the identity of the suspect responsible for the fire.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old London man has been charged with the following;

  • Break enter and commit; and,
  • Arson with disregard for human life.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.

