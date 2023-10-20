City of Brampton, feds partner to accelerate build of 24,000 new homes in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Brampton and the federal government have announced a partnership to fast-track the construction of more than 3,150 residential units over the next three years and the development of more than 24,000 homes over the next decade.

Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, the federal government will provide $114 million to the City of Brampton to support this ambitious housing initiative, according to a press release from the City.

This strategic partnership aims to tackle housing affordability and address the increasing demand for housing in Brampton. In the midst of rapid population growth, the City previously announced its ‘Municipal Housing Pledge’, a goal of building 113,000 new homes by 2031.

Brampton officials say the city remains committed to advocating for funding, such as the federal Housing Accelerator Fund, to meet this target and ensure soft infrastructure including health care, transit and transportation, education and social services are available to serve the community’s needs.

“We are thankful for the Government of Canada’s continued partnership and investment in our community,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown in the release.

“We’re also reducing barriers to the development of housing in key areas of the city further spurring new incentive programs for affordable housing.”

“We’re taking bold steps to build more homes faster for the people of Brampton by collaborating with the City to overcome barriers to affordable housing construction,” said Sean Fraser, minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.