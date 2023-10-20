Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Cape Breton Regional Municipality says new provincial bill will increase taxes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2023 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 20'
Global News Morning Halifax: October 20
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s second largest municipality is vowing to fight proposed provincial legislation that it contends will raise taxes for its residents.

Mayor Amanda McDougall of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says changes in the Municipal Reform Act will not yield the savings claimed by the province or the money needed to improve infrastructure.

Provincial Housing Minister John Lohr has said the changes to the agreement that covers 48 municipalities but not Halifax would save them up to $50 million in annual contributions that cover such things as jail costs, surplus schools and operating losses for public housing.

But McDougall says the $4.5 million in savings her municipality will now be able to collect and use for other purposes will still have to be recouped by the province to pay for those services, amounting to a double tax on residents.

Trending Now

The mayor says she will present her concerns during an appearance before a legislature committee next week, while the municipality will mount an information campaign with its residents that it hopes will put pressure on the provincial government.

Story continues below advertisement

Lohr says he doesn’t agree with McDougall’s assessment that there are no savings, but concedes they might not be as high as the municipality had hoped.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices