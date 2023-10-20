TSX composite index down 159.54 points in morning trading

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index fell more than 150 points in late-morning trading as losses in the base metal, financial and telecommunications sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 159.54 points at 19,189.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 185.75 points at 33,228.42. The S&P 500 index was down 42.69 points at 4,235.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 190.17 points at 12,996.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 72.91 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was up 83 cents at US$89.20 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$23.70 at US$2,004.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.58 a pound.