Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

TSX composite index down 159.54 points in morning trading

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 12:17 pm
The TSX fell in morning trading. View image in full screen
The TSX fell in morning trading. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index fell more than 150 points in late-morning trading as losses in the base metal, financial and telecommunications sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 159.54 points at 19,189.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 185.75 points at 33,228.42. The S&P 500 index was down 42.69 points at 4,235.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 190.17 points at 12,996.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 72.91 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The December crude contract was up 83 cents at US$89.20 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$23.70 at US$2,004.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.58 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices