National

World

U.S. support is encouraging to Ukraine and its troops, Zelenskyy says

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 20, 2023 7:34 am
Bipartisan support from the United States is “incredibly encouraging” for Ukraine and its troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden, who discussed military support for Kyiv with Zelenskyy in Thursday’s call, will ask Congress for US$100 billion in new spending, including US$60 billion for Ukraine and US$14 billion for Israel, a source familiar with his plan said.

The U.S. has been the largest single source of assistance to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Half of the US$60 billion Biden is requesting for Ukraine would go towards replacing and modernizing U.S. weapons stocks, the source said.

“The unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States is incredibly encouraging for all of our warriors and for our entire nation,” Zelenskyy wrote on Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“America’s investment in Ukraine’s defense will ensure long-term security for all of Europe and the world,” he said.

© 2023 Reuters

