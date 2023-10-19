CUPE 882 claims Prince Albert mayor drove through picket line

Send this page to someone via email

CUPE 882 claimed that Prince Albert’s mayor drove through the picket line on Tuesday, hitting at least two members outside City Hall.

“We are saddened and disappointed that Mayor Dionne felt the need to push through the picket line regardless of the safety of city workers in front of him,” said CUPE national representative Mira Lewis . “His actions further erode the relationship and clearly illustrates a lack of respect.”

The union is currently in negotiations with the city to raise inside city worker wages.

They have been on strike since Sept. 11.

“We hope that Mayor Dionne apologizes for his actions and thinks about the tone he is setting for labour relations,” said Cara Stelmaschuk, vice president of CUPE 882.

The union also claims the city leaked the personal cell phone number of regional director, Ann Iwanchuk, and directed the public to send complaints to her, two days after a meeting intended to improve morale and relationships during negotiations.

“This employer continues to show a complete disregard for the human impact of their behaviour,” read a statement from CUPE 882. “Our members have faced months of verbal threats, bullying, and mean-spirited actions from the employer.”

In an email statement to Global News, the city said they would not be commenting on the incident, understanding it was reported to the Prince Albert Police Service.

On Wednesday, the city said that picketers have been disruptive and direct intimidation tactics at members of the public and city management.

“Picketers are blocking vehicles from entering parking lots, blowing horns in the faces of seniors, posting derogatory signs and disturbing downtown businesses and customers by playing loud music and blowing horns non-stop,” read a release from the city.

On Thursday they said that the behaviour continues.

“They continue to unlawfully block traffic at City Hall and other facilities including the EA Rawlinson Centre and Alfred Jenkins Field House. They are violating their own code of conduct by stopping in front of vehicles and blocking traffic.”