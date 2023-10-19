Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made following weapons incident near Kitchener high school: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 4:27 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say arrests were made after a weapons incident near a Kitchener high school on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police issued a tweet which warned the public that there was an increased police presence near Huron Road and Strasburg Road.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board confirmed that the investigation was conducted in a parking lot near Huron Heights Secondary School.

The school placed itself under a hold and secure while the investigation was taking place, according to a police spokesperson.

About 15 minutes after the initial tweet, police issued a second tweet which noted that arrests has been made.

They have not yet provided further information about the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices