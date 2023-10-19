Arrests made following weapons incident near Kitchener high school: police

Waterloo Regional Police say arrests were made after a weapons incident near a Kitchener high school on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m., police issued a tweet which warned the public that there was an increased police presence near Huron Road and Strasburg Road.
A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board confirmed that the investigation was conducted in a parking lot near Huron Heights Secondary School.
The school placed itself under a hold and secure while the investigation was taking place, according to a police spokesperson.
About 15 minutes after the initial tweet, police issued a second tweet which noted that arrests has been made.
They have not yet provided further information about the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
