London Health Science Centre to hire over 90 people in digitizing patient records

London Health Science Centre (LHSC) is looking to hire more than 90 new positions in the technology information setting to digitize patient records.

The hiring blitz comes as the hospital is leading the multi-million project, OneChart, which will see all patient records that currently exist in electronic and paper files be consolidated into a single database, ensuring a smoother transfer of information within and between the 11 participating hospitals in southwestern Ontario.

“This project specifically is the next iteration of our advancement towards having a complete digital record,” said Andrew Mes, LHSC digital health executive and corporate information officer, highlighting the digital transformation as a priority in LHSC’s 2023-27 Strategic Plan.

“LHSC and our partners are investing in people, technology, [and] software to complete the digitization of our record, moving from paper copies to … completely electronic,” he said.

Mes added that the soon-to-be-electronic health record through the project will ultimately increase patient safety, the quality of documentation and communication, all while speeding up the transfer of information.

“We are changing how health care is delivered across a huge portion of Southwestern Ontario and improving quality for patients and that is exciting,” he said.

“Once OneChart is fully implemented, if a patient is transferred to LHSC from Woodstock Hospital, as an example, we would be able to access their complete record before they even arrive.”

Mes stressed that when it comes to patient records, “a pen and a piece of paper is not enough.”

“We need digital information so that we can use it first and foremost for quality patient care but also for research, education and system planning,” he said.

“We improve quality by making sure everybody has access to the information and the information is accurate.”

While more than 90 people are set to be hired over the next several months in working to manage and digitize the records, Mes told Global News that 68 of those positions are already open.

“We are looking for a variety of health-care workers including members of a health discipline or technologists; people who have both an educational background in clinical care delivery and real-life experience, ideally working in a hospital environment,” he said.

“We will train them on the technology.”

While there is a significant IT component to this project and many positions require IT systems knowledge, there are many others in which clinical experience will be an asset, according to the hospital.

Mes added that the non-clinical positions range from entry-level, such as support analysts, to senior positions like solutions architects. There are several project management roles also available.

LHSC said that many of the positions are permanent full-time with remote and hybrid options.

More information on the positions and how to apply can be found on the LHSC website.

“It’s very exciting from a patient care perspective… but we’re also really excited for our community because this brings jobs,” Mes said. “We’re excited to be able to provide that opportunity.”