Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Headline link
Canada

Pedestrian dies in hospital after collision in Montreal North

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 3:37 pm
A police cruiser is shown at an apartment building in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
A police cruiser is shown at an apartment building in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
An 88-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Montreal North on Thursday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said a 911 call was made at around 11:30 a.m., reporting a collision between a vehicle and a a pedestrian on Léger Boulevard, near Lanthier Avenue.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal collision is a 77-year-old man.

A perimeter was set up with collision experts and investigators deployed to the scene.

Pedestrian death in Town of Mount Royal leads to renewed calls for safety

Drouin said preliminary information obtained by police indicates the pedestrian may have been jaywalking.

“It appears that the pedestrian crossed a few metres from the intersection,” she said.

The investigation, however, is ongoing.

Witnesses were being interviewed by police Thursday afternoon and officers were seeking out surveillance camera footage.

Montreal police launch eye-catching pedestrian safety campaign

On Monday, during the launch of a new campaign aimed at motorists and illustrating the devastating realities of a collision with vulnerable road users, police said 12 pedestrians had died in 22 collisions on Montreal streets so far this this year.

 

