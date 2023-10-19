Pedestrian dies in hospital after collision in Montreal North

Send this page to someone via email

An 88-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Montreal North on Thursday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said a 911 call was made at around 11:30 a.m., reporting a collision between a vehicle and a a pedestrian on Léger Boulevard, near Lanthier Avenue.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal collision is a 77-year-old man.

A perimeter was set up with collision experts and investigators deployed to the scene.

Drouin said preliminary information obtained by police indicates the pedestrian may have been jaywalking.

“It appears that the pedestrian crossed a few metres from the intersection,” she said.

The investigation, however, is ongoing.

Witnesses were being interviewed by police Thursday afternoon and officers were seeking out surveillance camera footage.

On Monday, during the launch of a new campaign aimed at motorists and illustrating the devastating realities of a collision with vulnerable road users, police said 12 pedestrians had died in 22 collisions on Montreal streets so far this this year.