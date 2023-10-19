Menu

Canada

Le Devoir latest Quebec media outlet to get registered journalism organization status

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 2:25 pm
Le Devoir offices are seen in downtown Montreal on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Le Devoir is the latest Quebec media outlet to obtain a registered journalism organization status, which can issue tax reciepts for donations. View image in full screen
Le Devoir offices are seen in downtown Montreal on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Le Devoir is the latest Quebec media outlet to obtain a registered journalism organization status, which can issue tax reciepts for donations. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Montreal daily newspaper Le Devoir has become the latest Quebec media outlet to transform into a — which can issue tax receipts for donations.

The publication said Thursday it obtained “qualified donee” status under a tax measure from 2020 introduced by the federal government to support Canadian journalism.

With its new designation Le Devoir will benefit from tax advantages, including the ability to issue donation receipts, to be exempt from income tax, and to receive donations from registered charities.

Until now, the newspaper had relied on philanthropic revenues from a donor base but could not issue tax receipts.

The 113-year-old Le Devoir will maintain its paid subscription model, both for print and online.

Le Devoir is the sixth media outlet in Quebec to obtain RJO status, following others such as La Presse.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

