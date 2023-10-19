Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Ruff-ly 100 animals need foster care homes as Saskatoon SPCA gets ready to move

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 2:20 pm
The Saskatoon SPCA is looking for more foster homes as it gets ready to move to its new location in the new year.
The Saskatoon SPCA is looking for more foster homes as it gets ready to move to its new location in the new year. Global News/ File
“A move is not easy, let alone when you have hundreds of animals that you need to move with you.”

That from Jemma Omidian, manager of animal care and community engagement with the Saskatoon SPCA, as the organization gets ready to move to its new location in Saskatoon at the beginning of the new year.

Omidian says the move to their new digs at 2250 Hanselman Ave. happens on Jan. 1, but they have a transition period as they begin to move over and need some help caring for their animals.

“We need to get pretty much the majority of our animals out into foster care during the actual moving period,” Omidian said.

The SPCA is looking for people to sign up to foster animals over November, December and January, with Omidian noting they’ll likely have more than 100 animals that need a place to stay.

The Saskatoon SPCA website has information about what it is looking for in a foster home.
The Saskatoon SPCA website has information about what it is looking for in a foster home. Saskatoon SPCA

She said they’ll be doing a lot of promotional work to try and sign people up, saying a foster open house will be held in November.

“There will be a lot of opportunities to learn what fostering is all about.”

Here are some of the pets that have been featured on past Global Saskatoon morning news segments to give you an idea of who might require a foster home.

Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA.
Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA. Global News/ File
Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA. View image in full screen
Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA. Global News/ File
Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA. View image in full screen
Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA. Global News/ File
Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA. View image in full screen
Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA. Global News/ File
Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA. View image in full screen
Some of the past pups featured by the Saskatoon SPCA. Global News/ File
