Hiawatha First Nation ends 20 years of boil water advisories with new treatment plant

Two decades of boil water advisories are over for Hiawatha First Nation after the completion of the first phase of the community’s new water treatment plant and distribution system.

A grand opening was held earlier this week for the new plant and system situation in the First Nation located 30 kilometres south of Peterborough. Chief Laurie Carr says the system is a symbol of change for the community which has long advocated for better long-term solutions for boil-water advisories across Canada.

“We are thrilled to have finally reached the final stages of this first phase of the Hiawatha First Nation Water Systems project,” said Carr.

“The new facility provides one-third of our community with safe and clean drinking water, ending years of boil water advisories for these citizens. This achievement brings us great joy and marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our residents.”

The water treatment plant on Hiawatha Line features a centralized treatment unit, officer and garage buildings and a distribution system serving along 42 homes Hiawatha Line, Lakeshore Road and parts of Paudash Street. Approximately 130 homes still need to be hooked up to the new system.

Construction began in 2019 on the project that was funded via the Small Communities Fund, Indigenous Services Canada’s Infrastructure Program and the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) Green Infrastructure Stream.

“The project has been an incredible journey for our team,” said Hayley Vogler, capital projects manager for Hiawatha First Nation.

“To have reached completion on this phase of the project is very exciting for us and for our community, who have patiently endured many months of construction. Our water treatment team is thrilled to be able to operate the new system and serve our community.”

View image in full screen A sign outside the new water treatment plant in Hiawatha First Nation, Ont. Colliers Project Leaders

Hiawatha First Nation hired Colliers Project Leaders to act as the project manager, overseeing the planning, design, construction and commissioning of the water supply system. Working closely with the project management team, Hiawatha First Nation ensured the successful commissioning of the project.

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, said everyone deserves access to clean water.

“For too long, the people of Hiawatha First Nation could not always trust the water coming out of the tap,” said Hajdu. “Thanks to their leadership and hard work, they put an end to this. Kids in the community will not grow up and worry about the quality of the water.

“This is significant. Thank you to Chief Laurie Carr, the project leaders and all community members who made this possible. We will be at communities’ sides as they work to lift water advisories and provide reliable, clean drinking water to everyone.”

Hiawatha First Nation acknowledges and extends its gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the project, including the Hiawatha First Nation Capital Projects Team, Hiawatha First Nation Water Operators, Arcadis Canada Inc., Avertex Utility Solutions Inc., BI Pure Water Canada Inc., Colliers Project Leaders, ISC, Mortlock Construction Inc., and the Ontario First Nation Technical Services Corporation.

“This collaborative effort demonstrates the commitment of all stakeholders to improving the quality of life for Hiawatha First Nation residents,” the First Nation stated.