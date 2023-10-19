Canada looking to boost Caribbean trade as summit in Ottawa continues

Send this page to someone via email

Meetings continue on Thursday in Ottawa as leaders from across the Caribbean touch base on how Canada can help create a safer, greener world.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed a dozen leaders from across the Caribbean for a two-day summit.

Wednesday’s meetings touched on climate change, reforming financial institutions and securing Haiti from a gang crisis.

0:36 Trudeau announces launch of CARICOM-Canada strategic partnership

Thursday’s meetings aim to focus on opportunities for Canadian investments in Caribbean countries, as well as boosting trade.

The prime minister is likely to hold one-on-one meetings with some of his counterparts in between those talks.

Trudeau is also expected to take questions from reporters this afternoon as the summit wraps up.