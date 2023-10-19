Canada looking to boost Caribbean trade as summit in Ottawa continues

Meetings continue on Thursday in Ottawa as leaders from across the Caribbean touch base on how Canada can help create a safer, greener world.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed a dozen leaders from across the Caribbean for a two-day summit.
Wednesday’s meetings touched on climate change, reforming financial institutions and securing Haiti from a gang crisis.
Thursday’s meetings aim to focus on opportunities for Canadian investments in Caribbean countries, as well as boosting trade.
The prime minister is likely to hold one-on-one meetings with some of his counterparts in between those talks.
Trudeau is also expected to take questions from reporters this afternoon as the summit wraps up.
- One Quebec parent says his child is being unfairly banned from hockey. Here’s why
- Trudeau says Alberta’s Canada Pension Plan exit would cause ‘undeniable’ harm
- As Bank of Canada decision looms, Canadians worry they can’t afford more hikes
- ‘Distressed’ parents want EMSB to apologize after statement about Israel-Hamas conflict
Comments