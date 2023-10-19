Menu

Canada

Canada looking to boost Caribbean trade as summit in Ottawa continues

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2023 7:53 am
Meetings continue on Thursday in Ottawa as leaders from across the Caribbean touch base on how Canada can help create a safer, greener world.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed a dozen leaders from across the Caribbean for a two-day summit.

Wednesday’s meetings touched on climate change, reforming financial institutions and securing Haiti from a gang crisis.

Thursday’s meetings aim to focus on opportunities for Canadian investments in Caribbean countries, as well as boosting trade.

The prime minister is likely to hold one-on-one meetings with some of his counterparts in between those talks.

Trudeau is also expected to take questions from reporters this afternoon as the summit wraps up.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

