Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Penticton hosting annual pop culture and arts festival this weekend

By Dan Walton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Penticton Herald
Posted October 18, 2023 7:08 pm
Voice actor Shishir Inocalla seen greeting fans at the 2022 Penti-Con. View image in full screen
Voice actor Shishir Inocalla seen greeting fans at the 2022 Penti-Con. Dan Walton / Penticton Herald
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s no shame in indulging in geeky pleasures at Penti-Con.

It’s a comic-book convention for nerds to fully embrace the worlds of sci-fi and fantasy through dozens of novelty vendors, fanciful activities and enthusiastic cosplayers.

Pokemon trainers will be competing in Pokemon gym battles.

Click to play video: 'Pop culture fans unite at the Kelowna Comic-Con'
Pop culture fans unite at the Kelowna Comic-Con

Dungeon Masters are travelling from Vancouver for the Dungeons and Dragons tournaments.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans of the medieval ages will be able to make their own armour at the chainmail keychain workshop, and there will be lip-sync battles aplenty.

The Penticton Art Gallery will be hosting interactive events. And this year’s featured artists include voice actor Matt Hill and ThermoCosplay.

Lily Knelsen, association chair for Penti-Con, expects characters from the games One Piece, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Super Mario Bros to be popular among this year’s cosplayers.

Click to play video: '‘Chinatown’ collection of rare comic books'
‘Chinatown’ collection of rare comic books
Trending Now

Many people aren’t as embarrassed to embrace the world of make-believe anymore.

Knelsen credits the advent of the internet — which helped fans of niche games and shows to connect with one another, and then the success of Marvel movies which elevated comic book culture into the mainstream.

Story continues below advertisement

“Suddenly realizing you’re not alone is a huge thing,” she said. “Realizing your weird likes are the same as someone else’s, you feel validated.”

Penti-con runs Oct. 21-22 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

More information about the convention is available online. Children under 12 can attend for free.

Click to play video: 'TransLink releases limited edition DC superhero Compass Cards'
TransLink releases limited edition DC superhero Compass Cards
© 2023 Penticton Herald

Sponsored content

AdChoices