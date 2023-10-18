Menu

Weather

B.C. weather: High streamflow advisory issued for North Okanagan, Shuswap

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 5:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: October 17, 2023'
Global Okanagan Weather: October 17, 2023
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for October 17, 2023.
With rain drenching B.C.’s South Coast, a high streamflow advisory has been issued for parts of the North Okanagan, Shuswap and Columbia regions in the Southern Interior.

The River Forecast Centre says areas under the advisories include the North Thompson, South Thompson and Upper Columbia basins, where river levels are either rising or expected to rise rapidly, though flooding isn’t expected.

Earlier Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, and projected that the day would see 50 to 90 mm of rain.

Click to play video: 'Rainfall warnings blanket B.C.’s South Coast as first fall atmospheric river arrives'
Rainfall warnings blanket B.C.’s South Coast as first fall atmospheric river arrives

“A Pacific weather system over the region is bringing abundant moisture from the subtropics,” said the national weather agency. “Rain, heavy at times, will continue today then  ease to periods of light rain tonight as the system weakens.”

In the Howe Sound and Whistler area, 60 to 120 mm of rain is in the forecast.

In the Interior, the West Columbia region could see 30 to 50 mm of precipitation, though the rain is expected to ease by Thursday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 17'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 17
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

