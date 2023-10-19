Global Okanagan: Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Global Okanagan’s annual Your Okanagan calendar fundraiser for local food banks is back.

Now in its ninth year, the Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, with 100 per cent of all raised funds going to the local food bank of your choice.

Global Okanagan has partnered with Valley First, Source Graphics and Print plus Food Banks B.C. to bring our viewers’ photographs to life.

How to donate:

ONLINE

You can donate through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the food bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

Story continues below advertisement

Be sure to watch for our Food Bank Friday features once a week, when we share the experiences and efforts of our local food banks.

BY MAIL:

Send a cheque, made out to the local food bank of your choice, to:

Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

IN PERSON:

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave., in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

Global Okanagan will also be at the following locations:

Armstrong: Wednesday, Nov. 8, Armstrong Village Cheese, 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8, Armstrong Village Cheese, 1 to 3 p.m. Salmon Arm: Wednesday, Nov. 8, Picadilly Mall, 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Nov. 8, Picadilly Mall, 10 a.m. to noon Oliver: Wednesday, Nov. 15, Kevin’s No Frills, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, Kevin’s No Frills, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Penticton: Thursday, Nov. 16, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vernon: Thursday, Nov. 23, Village Green Mall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23, Village Green Mall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kelowna: Friday, Dec. 1, Orchard Park Mall, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BY PHONE:

Call 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

Leave a message and we will return your call within 48 hours.

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, your calendar(s) will be mailed to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, only donations of $35 or greater are eligible for a tax receipt, and calendars will be available while quantities last.