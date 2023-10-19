Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan athletes excited to see lacrosse return to Olympic stage

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Lacrosse’s Olympic inclusion has Team Saskatchewan players excited'
Lacrosse’s Olympic inclusion has Team Saskatchewan players excited
Team Saskatchewan Lacrosse members say the inclusion of Lacrosse in the 2028 Olympics opens up the prospect of competing on an international scale and sharing Lacrosse with the world.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan athletes and viewers are excited after it was announced that lacrosse will be returning to the 2028 Olympic stage in Los Angeles.

“In 2028, men’s and women’s lacrosse will be competed in sixes, an incredibly fast-paced, compact version of the sport at the intersection of field and box lacrosse,” according to the World Lacrosse website.

Bridget Pottle, executive director of the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association said the anticipation has been building for years.

“It’s been a lot of hard work for lacrosse as a whole getting all of the things we even need to be considered as a sport, so now we have that, it just feels amazing.”

She said there have always been national opportunities to represent the country in the sport but the Olympics brings additional goals for athletes.

Story continues below advertisement

“The more opportunities we can provide these athletes to play and with sixes being in the Olympics, it doesn’t matter if a player was solely a box or if they were a combination of both, it takes the skill sets of both and puts it together so it really opens up that door.”

Laine Hruska with the Saskatchewan Rush said the announcement will bring the sport to a new level for viewers and athletes.

“Just having it back in there and being recognized on a global level is just really important and huge for the game.

More on Canada

Hruska said he was young when the Rush moved into Saskatchewan and he looked up to the players.

“Having the ability for younger kids to look up to not only professional levels but Olympic levels too and just have another level that they can dream about … is something that is really important for development and for the youth.”

Trending Now

Samuel Maxin, a Saskatoon student who played on Team Saskatchewan said it would be a dream of his to play on Canada’s Olympic lacrosse team.

“That’s every kids dream — to put on a jersey and play for your country and representing all of Saskatchewan. It’s the fastest growing game in the world, the fastest game on two feet. It would be amazing to spread that around to other countries because that is really what lacrosse is about. Everyone can have it and it’s just a gift for everyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

Teammate Owen Kolisnyk said he is also considering trying out for Team Canada in the future.

“I’ve always wanted to go pro or at least to the college level and to have the option to go higher than that and go to the Olympics and play for team Canada is amazing.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices