Canada

Anonymous donor for Nova Scotia Acadian church disappears, creating uncertainty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 3:50 pm
An anonymous donation of $10 million that was expected to help preserve a historic, wooden church in southwestern Nova Scotia appears to have fallen through.

Aurea Sadi, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth, says those trying to save Sainte-Marie church, located in Church Point, N.S., are surprised the donor has ceased contact after last spring’s offer.

She says the diocese thought the offer had been made in good faith but that repeated efforts over the summer to reach the donor failed.

Sadi says parish leadership and community members have to reconsider options for the church building — including offering it for sale.

Archbishop Brian Joseph Dunn met with parishioners last April to discuss whether there were sufficient numbers of people to keep Sainte-Marie going, along with the other Roman Catholic churches in the area.

Sainte-Marie church opened in 1905 and was built in about two years by a local carpenter and an estimated 1,500 volunteers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

