Construction of new Guelph recreation centre officially underway

Send this page to someone via email

Work is finally underway for the new recreation centre at the south end of Guelph.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday morning at the site of the multi-purpose facility on Poppy Drive south of Clair Road, behind Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School.

The $115 million building will have twin ice pads, a competitive and recreational pool, double gymnasium, indoor running track and more.

Excavators can been seen throughout the site. One stood on a hill that served as a backdrop for the ceremony.

The City of Guelph staff had set up hockey nets, daycare equipment, pool markers where the amenities will be once construction of the building is completed.

“It’s just a testament of how hard our city staff have worked to make something like this a reality,” said Ken Yee Chew, a councillor for Ward 6 where the facility will be built.

Story continues below advertisement

Yee Chew, along with the rest of council, city staff and contractors were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Council initially gave approval for the construction on the rec centre in 2018. Mayor Cam Guthrie said it’s a relief that the shovels have finally hit the ground.

“It’s been promised for so long,” said Guthrie. “This was one of the things I ran on as mayor, so to finally see this come to fruition is wonderful.”

Guthrie said COVID put a wrench into their plan to begin construction earlier than what they would have liked.

“Not only did it hurt with the trades, with the materials, but also with the costs. All of that contributed to a moment where it became a very difficult project.”

View image in full screen Cllrs. Ken Yee Chew and Dominique O’Rourke and Mayor Cam Guthrie sit on an excavator that will be used to help construct Guelph’s newest recreation centre. Ken Hashizume/CJOY

Construction on the south-end recreation centre comes as more development is expected for the rapidly-growing Clairfields area of Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to have 16,000 or more people living between Clair Road and Maltby Road (the city’s southern boundary) over the next 10 to 15 years so that growth requires community facilities such as this,” Guthrie said.

That sentiment was echoed by Yee Chew, who added all residents will be able to use the facility once it is opened.

“It’s been talked about for over 20 years,” Yee Chew said. “People moved into this community with the expectation that a community centre was going to be built. Now we can finally tell them… there will be something for them and their family to enjoy.”

The new recreation centre is scheduled to be open by the fall of 2026.