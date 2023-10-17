No injuries after fire breaks out at north-end Guelph business

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a fire that broke out at the Turtle Jack’s restaurant in Guelph.

Crews from the Guelph Fire Department were called to the business on Woodlawn Road West around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“There was fire coming out the roof area when they arrived,” fire Deputy Chief Steve Goode told Global News.

“There was also smoke coming out at the front of the building. Crews deployed an aerial ladder to gain access to the fire and quickly extinguished the fire from the roof area.”

Two restaurant staff were inside the building at the time of the fire but both managed to escape.

“There were no injuries to (fire) staff or people inside the building,” Goode said.

The fire was contained to the building and did not spread to neighbouring businesses or adjacent property.

Goode said the internal fire prevention team is investigating the cause of the fire. Because of that, he could not offer a damage estimate.