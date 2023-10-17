Menu

Perimeter Highway speeder handed more than $1.5K in fines by Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 2:16 pm
RCMP caught the 18-year-old driver Oct. 1. View image in full screen
RCMP caught the 18-year-old driver Oct. 1. Manitoba RCMP / Twitter
An 18-year-old speedster is facing more than $1,500 in total fines after being caught barreling down the Perimeter Highway earlier this month.

Manitoba RCMP said they busted the driver — who didn’t have a licence — near Centreport on Oct. 1, travelling 166 km/h.

After being pulled over, the driver was handed a whopping $914 ticket for speeding, and fines just shy of $300 each for driving without a licence and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The driver will also have to meet with Manitoba Public Insurance.

