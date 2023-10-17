Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Quebec labour unions in health care, education vote 95 per cent for strike mandate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2023 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: October 17, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: October 17, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A common front of four major Quebec labour unions has voted 95 per cent for an unlimited general strike mandate.

The unions are negotiating as one and represent 420,000 public sector workers in health care, education and social services.

Éric Gingras, president of the CSQ union, says the strong mandate announced Tuesday shows members are fed up and want better working conditions.

François Énault, vice-president of the Confederation of National Trade Unions, says if workers choose to strike, it likely won’t happen before November.

The unions are seeking a three-year contract with annual increases tied to the inflation rate — two percentage points above inflation in the first year, three points higher in the second and four points higher in the third.

Trending Now

The Quebec government is offering an increase of nine per cent over five years, as well as a lump-sum payment of $1,000 in the first year and other targeted increases that bring the total offer to 13 per cent over five years.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices