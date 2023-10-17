Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police arrest 2 youths following shooting Monday that wounded boy

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 12:11 pm
Winnipeg police arrested two following an investigation into a shooting on Oct. 16, in the James Avenue and Princess Street area. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police arrested two following an investigation into a shooting on Oct. 16, in the James Avenue and Princess Street area. Drew Stremick / Global News
Two people are in custody following an investigation by Winnipeg police into a shooting on Monday.

General patrol officers and members of the tactical support team were called to the James Avenue and Princess Street area on Monday at about 7:15 p.m., for multiple firearm-related incidents.

Police found that the occupants of a white van confronted a group in the area of Main Street and Pacific Avenue. Following a verbal exchange, a man from the van fired a gun, striking a young boy. He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, which was later upgraded to stable.

At about 8 p.m. on Monday, officers found the abandoned van in the 400 block of Toronto Street. A female and male youth were arrested. Both are said to have possessed a gun.

The two remain in police custody and are facing charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Man dies in custody after erratic behaviour Sunday on Broadway: Winnipeg cops
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

