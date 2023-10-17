Menu

Canada

Laurier’s University Stadium to get upgrades as Waterloo city gains access to field

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 11:16 am
Exterior sign of Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Exterior sign of Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
On Monday night, Waterloo city council approved a plan which will allow the city access to Wilfrid Laurier University Stadium in exchange for funding for upgrades.

The city will pay to replace the stadium field and turf, scoreboard and lighting as well as a new bubble cover that will allow the facility to be used all year round.

A release from Waterloo says that the upgrades and addition will provide new field space for local sports organizations.

It will also allow the city to push to host sport tourism and larger events as well, which will help the tourism and hospitality sector, as many municipalities are looking to do.

