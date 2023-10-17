57-year-old woman identified in Toronto fatal stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released the identity of a woman who was stabbed to death in the city on Sunday night. Police have also charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

Police said officers initially attended the Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue area at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a knife.

Officers found the man and placed him under arrest, police said.

During the investigation, police said they found the body of woman at a separate location — a home near Rogers Road and Old Weston Road.

Investigators said she suffered stab wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified by police as 57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa.

Police have charged 46-year-old Michael Calvo with second-degree murder.