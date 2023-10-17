Menu

Crime

57-year-old woman identified in Toronto fatal stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 10:42 am
Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa, 57. View image in full screen
Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa, 57. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police have released the identity of a woman who was stabbed to death in the city on Sunday night. Police have also charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

Police said officers initially attended the Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue area at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a knife.

Officers found the man and placed him under arrest, police said.

During the investigation, police said they found the body of woman at a separate location — a home near Rogers Road and Old Weston Road.

Investigators said she suffered stab wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified by police as 57-year-old Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa.

Police have charged 46-year-old Michael Calvo with second-degree murder.

Emergency crews on scene near Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue on Oct. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on scene near Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue on Oct. 15, 2023. Global News
