Manitoba country star’s holiday concert comes back to The Burt

Send this page to someone via email

An acclaimed Manitoba country artist is bringing his holiday special back to Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre.

The annual “Amero Little Christmas” concert, presented by three-time Juno Award nominee Don Amero, is planned for Saturday, Dec. 9, at the historic downtown venue.

“Amero Little Christmas has become a staple of holiday entertainment at the Burt,” said Ruben Ramalheiro, director live entertainment at the Burt.

“Don, his band, and guests create an amazing holiday concert experience, perfect for everyone, young or old, to celebrate the Christmas season.”

In addition to his critically acclaimed recordings — most recently the Six EP, released last month — Amero, who is of Cree and Metis heritage, is well-known for his advocacy work in Indigenous communities. He’s also a podcaster, author, in-demand public speaker and youth mentor.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for the family-friendly show go on sale Friday.