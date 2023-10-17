As Hamas releases its first prisoner video, a sleepless Israeli father waits

TEL AVIV, Israel—In the sleepless days after Hamas gunmen were seen taking his wife, daughter and two sons toward Gaza, Avihai Brodutch didn’t know what to do.

The sedatives the doctor prescribed didn’t help, so at 2 a.m. last Wednesday, he got out of bed, made his way to the Ministry of Defence building in Tel Aviv, and stood on the sidewalk.

Before long, hundreds had joined him. They crowded the sidewalks, waved Israeli flags and held up signs showing the faces of the missing.

“The message is to prioritize the women and children,” Brodutch said five days later as he continued his vigil in the Israeli capital.

View image in full screen Photos of missing Israelis believed to have been taken prisoner by Hamas on a wall outside the Ministry of Defence building. Stewart Bell/Global News

As Israelis mourn their 1,400 dead and debate how best to deal with Hamas, they are also deeply worried about the estimated 200 whom the militant group took prisoner during the incursion.

The scale of the mass abduction is striking, and has complicated the military offensive planned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Video clips of extremist fighters leading grandmothers, women and children back to Gaza have had the impact that Hamas likely intended.

Foreign nationals, including two Canadians, Vivian Silver, 74, and Judith Einstein Haggai, 70, are among those believed to have been taken to the Hamas-governed enclave.

View image in full screen Mother of Mia Schem holds a photo of her daughter, abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg).

“Please get us out of here as soon as possible,” said Mia Schem, a 21-year-old abducted from an Israeli music festival, in a Hamas video released Monday.

During the video, what sounded like explosions were audible. Shem was shown being treated for an injury to her upper arm.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Schem’s mother said her daughter looked frightened and was only saying what she was told to.

“My message to my daughter is I love her so much and miss her so much,” Keren Schem said. “I’m begging the world to bring my baby back home.”

“This is a crime against humanity, and we should all gather and stop this terror and bring everybody back home.”

View image in full screen Avihai Brodutch with daughter Ofri, 10. The girl is believed to have been taken prisoner by Hamas on Oct. 7. Family Handout

Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida said in a statement the armed group was holding 200 to 250 “esteemed guests” of various citizenships.

“We will release individuals from various nationalities under temporary custody when the on-ground conditions permit it,” he said.

The Israel Defence Force responded that it was “deploying all intelligence and operational measures for the return of the hostages.”

“It’s a very challenging operational reality,” Libby Weiss, an IDF spokesperson, told Global News in an interview.

The military was “deeply concerned” about the hostages but also aware of the need to “eliminate Hamas’s military capabilities,” she said.

She called on Hamas to release the prisoners without any terms or conditions.