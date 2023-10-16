Menu

Health

Manitoba health-care workers required to mask up during flu season

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 4:52 pm
Staff is shown at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Masking requirements for health-care staff will be reinstated to help slow the spread of respiratory viruses this upcoming winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Winnipeg Free Press/Mikaela MacKenzie POOL.
Health-care workers in hospitals, personal care homes and other health-care facilities will have to mask up when interacting with patients and residents this fall and winter.

The province announced the change, which comes into effect Wednesday, is to combat the spread of respiratory viruses throughout the colder seasons.

“This approach will help reduce the risk of spreading a respiratory virus from a health-care worker to a vulnerable patient, resident or client, particularly those who are more at risk of severe illness,” a provincial press release says.

The mandate only applies to staff, as masks for visitors and patients will continue to be optional. Other community-based health settings, like doctors’ offices or supportive housing, will continue to be able to decide whether they mandate the use of face coverings.

Staff giving services run by regional health authorities, including home care, will also be required to cover up.

