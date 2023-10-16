Menu

Canada

One youth dead after four suspected drug overdoses in Cole Harbour, N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 3:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Naloxone kits a lifeline in a worsening opiate crisis'
Naloxone kits a lifeline in a worsening opiate crisis
Paramedics and community workers say treating opioid overdoses is getting more difficult, with some people needing several doses of naloxone to be revived. Global's Iris Dyck has more on how vital the lifesaving medicine is. – Mar 10, 2023
RCMP say a youth who died over the weekend was among four people who had a suspected drug overdose in Cole Harbour.

According to a news release, officers were called to a home in Cole Harbour — outside Halifax — along with EHS on Sunday afternoon.

First responders pronounced one youth dead at the scene and two others were transported to hospital by ambulance.

“At the scene, officers seized a small quantity of unknown substances in pill and powder form and drug paraphernalia,” RCMP said in the release.

An investigation into the case is being led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, along with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Later that day at 9:30 p.m., RCMP and EHS were called to another suspected drug overdose at the home of a 34-year-old man.

“RCMP officers administered multiple doses of Narcan (Naloxone) at the home. The man was then transported to hospital for further treatment,” police noted.

The calls have prompted a warning from police, who stress that street drugs often contain unknown substances, strengths and dosages.

Anyone who suspects an overdose or sees someone in medical distress should call 911.

Common signs of a drug overdose could include:

  • Slow or absent breathing
  • Blue or grey lips and fingers
  • Dizziness and confusion
  • Severe drowsiness or inability to wake a person up
  • Snoring, choking or gurgling noises

Naloxone kits, which are used for opioid overdoses, are available free of charge through the Nova Scotia Take Home Naloxone Program.

However, RCMP say there are limitations to Naloxone, and that it “doesn’t replace medical treatment.”

“If not taken to hospital, an overdose victim can fall back into the overdose within 30 minutes.”

