Crime

Man dies in custody after erratic behaviour Sunday on Broadway: Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 1:02 pm
Winnipeg police and cadets on-scene Sunday night on Broadway. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police and cadets on-scene Sunday night on Broadway. Mike Sudoma / Global News
A man, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, died Sunday night after being taken into custody, Winnipeg police said.

Officers were called to a scene near Broadway and Sherbrook Street just before 11 p.m., after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and running into traffic.

The man was arrested, then went into medical distress. Police said he was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said homicide investigators were notified, and that because the incident happened while the man was in custody, the Independent Investigation Unit, Manitoba’s police watchdog, is looking into it.

