Crime

Cambridge man charged after 5 vehicles damaged in collision on Sunday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 11:23 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a five-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Saginaw Parkway at around 3 p.m. after the crash was reported.

Police believe that a grey Audi was headed south on Franklin Boulevard when it tried to make a left turn onto Saginaw Parkway.

As it was turning, it was collided with a Hyundai SUV which was coming in the opposite direction along Franklin Boulevard.

The two vehicles spun off from the initial collision and hit three other vehicles that were waiting at the light on Saginaw Parkway.

Police say the drivers and the passengers of the two vehicles involved in the initial collision were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision closed the roads for several hours on Sunday afternoon as officers investigated.

Police say the 23-year-old man from Cambridge who was behind the wheel of the Audi was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

