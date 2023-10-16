Grand Parade Square events in doubt due to growing encampments in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the time of year when holiday festivities are making their way around the city, but events traditionally held at Grand Parade Square are up in the air as the site continues to see a growing homeless population.

The 41st annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service made adjustments to their location, opting to hold the ceremony at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth on Sunday.

“We normally have this service at Grand Parade,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage told the crowd during the memorial.

“Grand Parade is now the home of probably 20 or 25 tents of homeless people.”

“They’re not bad people in Grand Parade. They’re not mean, they’re not angry, they’re not hateful. They’re just homeless,” he said.

“We have to make sure that we redouble all of our efforts to assist those folks.”

The acting public information officer for Halifax Regional Police, Nicolas Gagnon, told Global News that the decision wasn’t made lightly, and that “it was really done out of respect for those who are homeless and sheltering at Grand Parade Square.”

A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Municipality says some upcoming scheduled events, like Remembrance Day and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, will still be held at Grand Parade.

“Municipal staff continue to monitor the situation and work with community partners to find solutions for those sheltering at Grand Parade and other municipal locations,” says Ryan Nearing, a public affairs adviser for the city.

Savage says they need places to put people if there is no other alternative. He’s calling on the province to address the affordable housing crisis.

“I’d really like to see the province focus on those issues over which they have complete control,” says Savage. “Work with us and let us take the lead on the other housing (issues).”

Until then, the city says any adjustments to scheduled events, like the Christmas Tree Lighting, will be communicated in the weeks leading up to the events.