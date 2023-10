See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Huge rallies were held across the world this week in solidarity with Palestine and Israel amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas since the Oct. 7 attack at the Supernova music festival.

In Montreal, tensions were high and hundreds of people turned out at demonstrations held across the city.

View image in full screen People attend a rally in support of Israel in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

View image in full screen People attend a rally in support of Israel in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

View image in full screen Talia Ben Sasson, right, hugs Ayellet Tzur as they attend a rally in support of Israel in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

View image in full screen A pro-Palestinian supporter is arrested as he disrupts a rally in support of Israel in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

View image in full screen Supporters of Palestine demonstrate outside a rally in support of Israel in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

View image in full screen People attend a rally in support of Israel in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

View image in full screen People take part in a protest for Palestine in Montreal, Sunday, October 8, 2023. Hamas militants led a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday leading to many casualties on both sides and retaliation strikes by Israel into Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

View image in full screen People take part in a protest in support of Palestine in Montreal, Friday, October 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

View image in full screen A woman cries during a protest in support of Palestine in Montreal, Friday, October 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

View image in full screen People take part in a protest for Palestine in Montreal, Sunday, October 8, 2023. Hamas militants led a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday leading to many casualties on both sides and retaliation strikes by Israel into Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

View image in full screen People take part in a protest for Palestine in Montreal, Sunday, October 8, 2023. Hamas militants led a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday leading to many casualties on both sides and retaliation strikes by Israel into Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

View image in full screen People take part in a protest for Palestine in Montreal, Sunday, October 8, 2023. Hamas militants led a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday leading to many casualties on both sides and retaliation strikes by Israel into Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

View image in full screen People take part in a protest in support of Palestine in Montreal, Friday, October 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

View image in full screen A woman cries during a protest in support of Palestine in Montreal, Friday, October 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

View image in full screen Hasidic Jews and Palestinian supporters demonstrate Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.

View image in full screen Hasidic Jews and Palestinian supporters demonstrate Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.

View image in full screen Hasidic Jews and Palestinian supporters demonstrate Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.

View image in full screen Hasidic Jews and Palestinian supporters demonstrate Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.