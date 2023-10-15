Regina’s Happy Hallow supports Salthaven West

Send this page to someone via email

As Regina’s Happy Hallows corn maze closes for the season, it’s helping out another local initiative on its way out.

Happy Hallows is a corn maze in Regina that offers additional attractions as well, running from September to mid-October every year.

“Grandpa, grandma, mom, dad, and the kids can come out and enjoy themselves and have some fun and just forget about the world for a little bit,” said Linley Schaefer, manager at Happy Hallow.

This year, Happy Hallows chose Salthaven as one of its attractions, allowing visitors to pet animals cared for by the wildlife conservation and rehabilitation organization.

As well, Happy Hallows collected donations for Salthaven.

“Back when we started at Salthaven west we were seeing a couple hundred patients every year and that has exploded in these last few years, so we’re seeing 1,500 wild patients in need of care due to being injured, sick, displaced or orphaned,” said Angela Tremka, Saltheaven West community engagement manager.

Tremka said the organization has almost had to freeze it’s in-take of animals in the past. While collecting donations at Happy Hollow, Salthaven is also fundraising for a new facility.

“It is in the basement of a residential house and it is 600-square-feet,” Tremka said.

She added that the organization is looking to get a facility in or close to Regina that will provide ICU rooms, large outdoor spaces for flight pens, therapy tubs, oil washing stations, as well as storage and office space.