Two injured in late night shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton Police are looking into an overnight shooting that injured two men.

Police were called to the area of King William Street and John Street South around 1:45 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

At the scene, they located two 23-year-old victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital. One of the men is in stable condition, the other is listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted but there is no information on suspects or vehicles that may have been involved.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward. Residents, businesses and drivers in the area are also asked to check security or dashboard cameras for any suspicious activity between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

In addition, if you have information that could assist police with the investigation, please contact Detective Trevor Bland at 905-546-4921.