Crime

Two injured in late night shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 3:11 pm
Hamilton police are asking the public for information about the shooting as well as security or dashboard camera video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are asking the public for information about the shooting as well as security or dashboard camera video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Hamilton Police are looking into an overnight shooting that injured two men.

Police were called to the area of King William Street and John Street South around 1:45 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

At the scene, they located two 23-year-old victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital. One of the men is in stable condition, the other is listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted but there is no information on suspects or  vehicles that may have been involved.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward. Residents, businesses and drivers in the area are also asked to check security or dashboard cameras for any suspicious activity between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

In addition, if you have information that could assist police with the investigation, please contact Detective Trevor Bland at 905-546-4921.

