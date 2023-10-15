19-year-old N.B. man dies in hospital following two-vehicle crash involving ATV

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old New Brunswick man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning in Dufferin Parish, N.B., involving a car and an all-terrain-vehicle.

First responders arrived at the crash site around 5:40 a.m. on the Route 170 highway at Dufferin Parish, which is located east of the border town of St. Stephen.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the car, travelling westbound on Route 170, struck the ATV that had stopped, while traveling in the same direction,” police said in a media statement.

The driver of the ATV, a 19-year-old man from Oak Haven, N.B., was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

The two other individuals involved in the crash, the lone occupant of the vehicle and a passenger riding on the ATV, both sustained minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.