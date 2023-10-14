Niagara’s He scores twice as Ice Dogs shut out Frontenacs

Offensive struggles from Friday night in London followed the Frontenacs to Niagara on Saturday as they were shut out by the Ice Dogs 4-0 at the Meridian Centre, finishing off their three-game weekend road trip with a record of 1-2.

Mason Vaccari was back between the pipes for Kingston after backup JJ Salajko gave up all eight goals in London Friday night, but gave up three goals on 37 shots.

Niagara played a disciplined game, giving the Frontenacs the man advantage only twice throughout the game.

Although each team had their chances, the first period ended in a scoreless draw with Niagara outshooting Kingston 13-6. The Frontenacs played a man down twice killing both chances, first for a too-many-men call and the second penalty for a hooking call to Vann Williamson.

Niagara came very close to breaking the tie about two minutes into the second period, Mason Vaccari stopped the initial shot, but the rebound bounced around and landed anywhere but inside the net.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston was awarded a powerplay goal not long after, but for the fourth time in two nights, the Frontenacs gave up a short-handed goal on Gavin Bryant’s second of the season.

1:49 Eagle’s nest platform installed at Indigenous garden in Kingston, Ont.

The Ice Dogs would find the scoresheet for the second time of the period at the 14:04 mark. Kevin He fired one from the right side of the net over Vaccari’s shoulder, bouncing off all three sides of the net on its way in.

Kingston headed into the second intermission down 2-0, with Niagara outshot the Frontenacs 15-7 during the middle frame.

Nathan Poole had one of Kingston’s first legitimate chances to score at the 7-minute mark of the third, the forward stole the puck from Niagara and went in all alone on goaltender Owen Flores, but his deke wasn’t enough to score.

Story continues below advertisement

Poole would have another chance off a turnover a few minutes later on a lengthy breakaway but again couldn’t get it by Flores.

Niagara would go up three goals near the 16-minute mark of the period, Kevin He skated across the blue line and through the defenders before firing one over Vaccari’s shoulder and off the bottom of the cross-bar.

Evan Klein officially put the lid on this one on an empty net goal at 17:51 to make it a 4-0 lead in favour of the Ice Dogs.